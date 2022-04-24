Ranbir Kapoor Keeps Alia Bhatt Close as They Pose with Families in Unseen First Wedding Ceremony Pic

The wedding of the year- that between Ranbir Kapoor and Ali Bhatt- might be over, but fans just cannot get over it. On top of that, we are getting to see a new picture from the wedding festivities every day, that is making us gush about the newlyweds. Now, another picture of Ranbir and Alia, posing with their families, is going viral.

The picture has been shared by none other than Alia’s mom, Soni Razdan’s sister- Tina Razdan Hertzke. In the picture, Ranbir is holding wife Alia close to him as they smile brightly for the camera. Alia opted for a bright orange salwar kameez, while Ranbir chose a beige kurta. Sharing the frame are Mahesh Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Tina along with Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni along with her daughter Samaira. There is also Ranbir’s aunt Rima Jain and cousin Nitasha Nanda.The caption read, “A widening inner circle.” See the post here:

The picture is from the first ceremony from Ranbir- Alia’s wedding- the puja that was held in the morning of the 13th of April. The duo had their Mehendi on the same day, followed by a simple, intimate and beautiful wedding on the 14th of April. Alia had shared the pictures from the wedding on her Instagram page and captioned it as, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.”

Ranbir and Alia are currently busy with their work commitments. While Ranbir is off to Himachal to shoot for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt is in Rajasthan shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani opposite Ranveer Singh.

