Ranbir Kapoor Kisses Alia Bhatt In New Baby Shower Pics; Rajinikanth Asks Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Call Off Divorce?

Alia Bhatt’s baby shower was held at their home Vastu on Wednesday. The intimate ceremony was attended by their family members including Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Karisma Kapoor and a few close friends. The Brahmastra actress has shared a couple of adorable pictures from her baby shower and we are all for it. In the pictures, Alia looks gorgeous as she blushes while posing with hubby Ranbir. As we scroll ahead, we see Ranbir showering love on the mom-to-be Alia as he plants a kiss on her cheek. Alia captioned the post, “just … love .”

Arjun Kapoor ticked off one important thing from his bucket list recently. The Bollywood hunk recently took his actress-girlfriend Malaika Arora for a Chelsea match and shared the post on social media. The Ek Villain Returns actor shared a photo and a couple of videos on Instagram. Sharing the post, Arjun wrote, “Ticked off the bucket list thanks to everyone at Chelsea FC… being able to take her to a @chelseafc game at the bridge !!!We won 3-0 & I had someone next to me to celebrate it with !!! (swipe right) 😉@malaikaaroraofficial”.

RRR is eyeing Oscars 2023. After India chose Chhello Show (Last Film Show) as its official entry for the Academy Awards, SS Rajamouli’s directorial is submitted for numerous categories under the ‘For your consideration’ campaign. RRR is submitting for 14 categories, including Best Actor for Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Best Supporting Actress for Alia Bhatt, Best Supporting Actor Ajay Devgn, and Best Picture.

Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle and dropped the first look at her upcoming web series – Taali. In the picture, she looked strong and powerful with an intense expression on her face. She wore a red and green saree and added a dark red lip-shade and a bindi to her look. In the caption, Sushmita mentioned that she is proud to play the role of Shreegauri Sawant, a transgender activist. “Taali – बजाऊँगी नहीं, बजवाऊँगी ! #firstlook as #ShreegauriSawant. Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!! Here’s to life & to everyone’s right to live it with dignity!!!” she captioned the picture.

Amid rumours that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have decided to call off their divorce, a new report has claimed that it was Rajinikanth that urged Dhanush and Aishwaryaa to reconcile. Even though Dhanush and Aishwaryaa have not addressed the rumours about their reconciliation, a new unconfirmed media report claims that Rajinikanth convinced Dhanush and Aishwaryaa to call off their divorce decision for the sake of their sons. The chat between Dhanush and Aishwarya reportedly took place at his Poes Garden home and it was ‘successful.’

