Ranbir Kapoor Leaves Fans Go 'Woah' With His Special Appearance In Aditya Seal's Rocket Gang Song

The makers of Rocket Gang have dropped one of the catchiest songs of the year, Har Bachcha Hai Rocket. On Thursday, the lead actor of the film, Aditya Seal took to social media, shared a small clip from the song and wrote, “And it’s out!! Isme truly Har Bachcha Hai Rocket 🚀 You won’t be able to miss their moves. As an angel and #RocketGang have arrived to make you all groove! (sic)” However, what caught everyone’s attention was the special appearance by Ranbir Kapoor in the song.

We’ve witnessed Ranbir and Aditya’s off-screen chemistry as the two are often spotted playing football together. However, the Rocket Gang song demonstrates that they make a powerful duo when they’re together on the big screen which is as impactful as their off-screen one. The song showcases the duo in full-on dance mode as they groove to the beats with all the kids in tow. From high-octane moves to a foot-tapping tune and visuals to match, the song is an absolute treat thanks to the screen presence of Ranbir, Aditya and all the child artists too!

Reacting to Ranbir’s cameo in the song, one of the fans wrote, “Ranbir Kapoor + Aditya Seal…Now that’s the duo I wanted to see for a long time….It finally happened 🔥🔥 Visual treat you both are.”