Ranbir Kapoor Likes 'Swag of Pawan Kalyan' But He Adores Prabhas a Lot

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has a huge fan following among the south audiences as well and recently he was in Andhra Pradesh to promote his upcoming film. His much anticipated film Brahmastra’s teaser was released recently and it is making a lot of buzz in the industry. Fans are excited to watch the real-life couple Alia and Ranbir on-screen together for the first time after their marriage.

Recently the actor was seen promoting his film with director Ayan Mukharjee and SS Rajamouli in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. He expressed his love for south actors and said, “I have always been amazed and overwhelmed by the love I have received in the South. The passion for cinema in the audience here is inspiring.”

The Sanju star added, “There is a long list of South actors that we admire for their work. I am a great fan of the South film industry, which includes Rajinikanth sir, Kamal Haasan sir, Chiranjeevi Garu and Pawan Kalyan Garu, these are phenomenal.”

Ranbir copied Pawan Kalyan’s hallmark action and caressed his neck, much to the pleasure of Tollywood fans.

Expressing his love for Tollywood stars, Ranbir said, “My special friends are Ram Charan and Jr NTR. I like Pawan Kalyan Garu’s swag. I like them all, but if I had to pick a favourite actor from the South industry, it would be my ‘Dear’ Prabhas. He’s a good friend of mine, and I admire his work a lot.”

Ranbir, who tied the knots with Alia Bhatt last month, said that he has seen his wife working hard to learn Telugu and she learned the language pretty well. Alia spent the entire lockdown learning Telugu for RRR, revealed Ranbir.

The first teaser of Brahmastra was released on June 7. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.