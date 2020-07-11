Ranbir Kapoor Looks Adorable in This Childhood Pic with Mother Neetu Kapoor and Sister Riddhima

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor hasn’t made an official debut on social media so far. However, his friends and family members share a number of pictures and videos of the actor. Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and mother Neetu Kapoor too often share pictures online, giving us a glimpse of their personal life. A recent viral childhood picture on Instagram of the Kapoor family shows the Barfi actor as a goofing around his family. Neetu is also seen in the picture posing for the camera.

The picture was shared online by a fan page of the actor, with the caption, “Childhood Memories.” Riddhima can be seen standing all shy behind her mother. Ranbir looks adorable as he sticks out his tongue while wearing a helmet covering on his face.

Without a doubt, both Riddhima and Ranbir share a close bond with their mother. Their father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 this year. He suffered from leukaemia and had been seeking treatment for around two years. While the family dearly misses the late actor, they leave no stone unturned to celebrate his way of life.

A few days ago, Riddhima shared pictures on Instagram to share how the family enjoyed a dinner on the birthday of Neetu Kapoor. They invited a few loved ones, including Karan Johar.

“Happiest bday my Iron Lady I love you so much Ma,” she captioned the picture.

Neetu also shared the pictures online, with the caption, “The richest are the ones with good relationships!!! We all need love ,support and strength from our loved ones always. I feel the richest today.”