Ranbir Kapoor Looks Dapper As He Wins Hearts With His All Black Airport Look; Watch

Ranbir Kapoor never fails to impress us all with his simple-yet-stunning airport looks. Each time the actor is snapped by the paparazzi, he leaves everyone completely impressed. Once again, Ranbir Kapoor is winning hearts as he gets snapped in an all-black attire outside Mumbai airport.

Ranbir Kapoor opted for casual and comfortable clothes. He sported black pyjamas and a t-shirt which he layered with a black bomber jacket. He also added a black cap to look dapper and styled his look with a pair of red and white sneakers. The 39-year-old actor also followed coronavirus protocols and wore a face mask.

Needless to say, Ranbir looked dapper as always. Soon after the video was shared on social media by a paparazzo account, fans flooded the comments section with red heart emojis. “Most stylist actor,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “His airport looks🔥🔥🔥🔥” One of the fans also asked if it is his look for his upcoming film Animal.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of his recent movie, Brahmastra in which he shared the screen for the first time with his actress-wife Alia Bhatt. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in key roles. Despite facing boycott trends ahead of its release, the film gained positive reviews and is doing well at the box office. From today (September 26) to Thursday (September 29), Brahmastra is available in all theatres for just Rs 100. The makers announced the decision recently after the film received an overwhelming response on National Cinema Day, when fans got to see the movie for just Rs 75.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will be next seen in Animal along with Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled movie in his pipeline. In the film, he will share the screen for the first time with

Shraddha Kapoor.

