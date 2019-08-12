Ranbir Kapoor Meets Mahesh Bhatt and Asks for Permission to Marry Alia: Report

Ever since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt admitted being in a relationship, the internet is abuzz with rumours of the two getting married. B-Town has also been rife with the speculation that the couple may be tying the knot in 2020. The rumours fueled up when recently it was reported that Alia met with ace designer Sabyasachi in April to start the preps on her wedding dress.

The couple have remained tight-lipped in the matter but news reports are claiming that Ranbir met with Alia's parents recently and asked for her hand in marriage. Their love affair started while they were shooting for the forthcoming film Brahmastra and have subsequently been vacationing together and spending time with each other's parents.

As per Mumbai Mirror, the moment when Ranbir asked for Alia's hand in marriage from the latter's father Mahesh Bhatt turned out to be quite emotional, with some sentimental tears rolling.

Only earlier in July, Alia's family quashed wedding reports calling them 'utter rubbish'. In it's report, in.com quoted the actress' uncle Mukesh Bhatt saying, "This is utter rubbish. Who is spreading these rumours?"

Also, Alia's mother Soni Razdan dismissed reports of the actress' impending marriage to Ranbir as "baseless". The senior actress was reacting to persistent rumours that often announce her daughter's wedding date, only to be refuted later.

It is speculated that two might tie the knot after Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir's father, is back in India. The veteran actor has been in New York for over 10 months for his cancer treatment and plans to return to India later this year.

