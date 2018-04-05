Watch: Ranbir Nails Ranveer’s Malhari Hook Step; Deepika Struggles With Copying the Move

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone may have parted ways long back, but the two continue to remain friends. Post their breakup, the former lovebirds went on to star together in two films- Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Tamasha, both of which earned them appreciation for their easy on-screen chemistry.Recently, the two were spotted having a gala time at an event hosted by Karan Johar in Mumbai. Karan, who is known for his wits, made the actors dance to Ranveer Singh's popular song Malhari from Bajirao Masatani.While Ranbir nailed the hook step of the Befikre star, Deepika was seen struggling recalling the move of her own movie. Watch the video here: