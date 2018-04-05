GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Watch: Ranbir Nails Ranveer’s Malhari Hook Step; Deepika Struggles With Copying the Move

Recently, the former couple was spotted having a gala time at an event hosted by Karan Johar in Mumbai.

News18.com

Updated:April 5, 2018, 10:46 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Watch: Ranbir Nails Ranveer’s Malhari Hook Step; Deepika Struggles With Copying the Move
Image Courtesy: YouTube/Eros Now
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone may have parted ways long back, but the two continue to remain friends. Post their breakup, the former lovebirds went on to star together in two films- Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Tamasha, both of which earned them appreciation for their easy on-screen chemistry.

Recently, the two were spotted having a gala time at an event hosted by Karan Johar in Mumbai. Karan, who is known for his wits, made the actors dance to Ranveer Singh's popular song Malhari from Bajirao Masatani.

While Ranbir nailed the hook step of the Befikre star, Deepika was seen struggling recalling the move of her own movie. Watch the video here:

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination

Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination

Recommended For You