Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor Take Laal Singh Chaddha Feather Challenge; Kareena Kapoor 'Loves' It

After Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and her mother Neetu Kapoor have taken up the Laal Singh Chaddha feather challenge. Neetu, who is quite active on social media, posted a video while performing the challenge with Ranbir and wrote, “At dinner and attempting #lalsinghchaddha filter."

Neetu’s post was later shared by Kareena on her Instagram Stories and the actress revealed that she “loved it". Ranbir’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also dropped a red heart emoji on the video.

On Thursday, Aamir Khan Production launched the Laal Singh Chaddha feather challenge and Kareena Kapoor shared a video of her and Aamir performing on her Instagram account. She wrote, “This #LaalSinghChaddha filter is just as sweet as the journey I’ve had while shooting for the film. Have you taken the challenge yet? Be a part of the experience and don’t forget to tag @aamirkhanproductions #Reels #ReelItFeelIt." In the challenge, one has to blow the feathers away and earn points in a given time.

Aamir Khan has been building up the interest of the audience for his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. It was just a few days back that the actor released the first song from the film. Called Kahani, it was a soft number. Talking about the song, Aamir had said, “I truly believe that the songs in Laal Singh Chaddha are the soul of the film and this album has some of my career’s best songs. It was a very intentional decision to put Pritam, Amitabh, the singers, and technicians in the spotlight because not only do they deserve to be center stage but also the music deserves its due credit. I can’t wait to see how audiences react to the music that the team has poured their heart and soul into.”

A remake of Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha’s screenplay has been adapted by Atul Kulkarni. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is one of the most awaited releases of the year. Laal Singh Chaddha will hit the theatres on the 11th of August.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.