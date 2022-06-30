Ranbir Kapoor on Deepika Padukone: I Don’t Think I Have Ever Been So Surprised by an Actor’s Growth

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone might have gone through a rough patch at one time, but the actors seem to be good friends now and do not shy away from praising each other in public. Ranbir, who has shared the screen with Deepika in films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha said in a recent interview that the two always have a good time working. During an interview with Brut India, the actor was asked about a scene from the song Agar Tum Sath Ho.

He said, “(It) was championed by Deepika’s performance. There are certain scenes that tilt towards an actor’s character, and the scene really had my character arch because he was churning, he was going through something. But I think the way Deepika performed it, what Deepika brought to the table, she made it come alive because you really felt pain. And because of that it was such a reactive scene. What I was doing, she was reacting, what she was doing, I was reacting.”

Ranbir added, “I’ve always had such a good time working with Deepika because we started off together. She’s grown so much as an actor, we did our second film together, called Bachna Ae Haseeno. And I worked with her again on Yeh Jawani hai Deewani. I don’t think I have ever been so surprised by an actor’s growth. Because I know Deepika so closely, I was so impressed. By the time we reached Tamasha, she was a veteran, you know, and she was surprising me with each shot, and everything she was doing,” Ranbir said.

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his film Shamshera. Apart from that, he will be seen in Brahmastra with his actress-wife Alia Bhatt. Alia and Ranbir are also expecting their first baby together. He will also be seen in Animal and Luv Ranjan’s untitled film.

Deepika, on the other hand, will be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan for Pathaan which is slated for a 2023 release. She will also be seen in Project K.

