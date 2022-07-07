Ranbir Kapoor on Fatherhood: 'Alia Bhatt and I Have Been Talking About Having Kids from Day We Met'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are preparing to welcome their first baby together. Alia took to Instagram last month and announced that she was pregnant while Ranbir cheerfully informed the paparazzi that they were going to become uncles. Now, the Shamshera actor opened up about fatherhood. In a recent interview, Ranbir revealed that he and Alia have been talking about having children since they first fell in love.

For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia began dating during the shoot of their film Brahmastra. The couple dated for five years before they tied the knot earlier this year. They got married in an intimate wedding ceremony at their home in Mumbai.

Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar India, Ranbir said, “Alia and I have been talking about having kids from the first day we met and fell in love. I’ve always wanted children. And she wants children. To start a new chapter in life… I am extremely excited about that, I can’t wait.”

Ranbir had recently spoken about his bond with children. In an interview with Mashable India, the actor said that he would like to believe that he is good with children. He noted that his younger cousins — Armaan and Aadar — were always with him and they ‘really worshipped’ him. “So I guess I was good to them that’s why they were doing that. I have a niece called Samara who is eleven now and she a little shy, she lives in Delhi but during her growing up years, we were quite close,” he said.

On the work front, Ranbir has two releases this year. The actor returns to the big screen after a gap of four years with Shamshera. The Yash Raj Films features the actor in a double role. He stars alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the film. He will then return with Brahmastra, alongside Alia Bhatt. The film marks the couple’s first film together. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

