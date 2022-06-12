Ranbir Kapoor On His Life with Alia Bhatt After Marriage: 'We Still Haven't Realised We Are Married'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had an intimate wedding at their Mumbai home in April this year. The ceremony was attended by the Bhatts, Kapoors and a few close friends of the couple. While the wedding made headlines and pictures from the ceremonies went viral, Ranbir admitted in a new interview that the couple still hasn’t realised that they are married now.

Alia and Ranbir fell in love on the sets of their upcoming release Brahmastra. The couple made their relationship official at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding in 2018 and married on April 14. Speaking about his married life with Dainik Bhaskar, Ranbir said that they’ve been extremely busy since they got married.

“There was no such major change. We are together for five years. We thought that if we get married then we have done it, but we also had some commitments. The very next day of our marriage, we both left for work. Alia went on her shoot and I had also gone to Manali. When she comes back from London and my film ‘Shamshera’ releases, we are thinking of taking a week off. We still haven’t realized that we are married,” he said.

Ranbir had to fly to Manali for the shoot of his new film Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the actor stars with Rashmika Mandanna. Meanwhile, Alia had to leave for the shooting schedule of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranbir is currently in Spain, shooting for the Luv Ranjan film with Shraddha Kapoor while Alia is in London, shooting her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot.

While Alia is exploring different genres and languages, Ranbir confessed he has no plans of starring in a Hollywood film. “I don’t have any dreams of Hollywood. I only have dreams of Brahmastra. I think original content that is in your culture and is entertaining can touch every audience. Otherwise, I am also very scared of auditions. I have never seen the success and dreams of Alia in anyone else. I am happy where I am,” he told the publication.

Ranbir and Alia’s Brahmastra is slated to release in September.

