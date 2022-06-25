Ranbir Kapoor On Playing Balli and Shamshera: 'Amazing When You Can Play Two Characters in One Film'

With his upcoming movie Shamshera, Ranbir is all set to mark his return to the big screen after four years. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the period drama will star Ranbir in a double role. On Saturday, the makers shared some interesting behind the scene process of how Ranbir prepared to play the two characters Shamshera and Balli.

The latest video shared by Yash Raj Films on YouTube reveals how the team of costume designers Rushi Sharma and Manoshi Nath came together to create a distinct look for Shamshera and Balli. The designer duo revealed the process and said that Ranbir was quite a challenge in terms of showing two contrasting characters. Because the father Shamshera is a revolutionary, very serious, gravitas. So we had to use heavier fabrics for him.” Rushi added, “Other, Balli, who has been born and brought up in a prison. His attitude is ‘Devil may care.’He steals, he is a scavenger.” Describing Balli’s look, Rushi added that he has put together a uniform for himself and when one sees him in the film, they will find Ranbir unrecognisable. “Shamshera and Balli look like two different people,” said the costume designer.

On Balli, Ranbir said that a lot of look tests were done before the makers arrived on the final look. The Sanju actor added that he even shot for a few days in a look to get the texture of the entire appearance for his second character. From the texture of dirt to costuming everything was finely discussed, and shared by the actor. Talking about Shamshera, Ranbir was seen spending a lot of time on the make-up chair as the team prepared his look. He shared that Shamshera is part of a tribe and hence there was a different look that was thought for the “larger than life” character.

Shamshera also stars Vaani Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt and will be released on July 22.

