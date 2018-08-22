English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ranbir Kapoor on Relationship With Alia Bhatt: You Want to Deal With it in a Nice Manner
Ranbir Kapoor goes candid on her relationship with Alia Bhatt. Reveals his marriage plans.
Ranbir Kapoor goes candid on her relationship with Alia Bhatt. Reveals his marriage plans.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are rumoured to be dating ever since they started working on their upcoming project Brahmastra. In fact, B-Town has been rife with the speculation that the two may be tying the knot in 2020.
In a recent interview, Ranbir opens up about his relationship with Alia and his marriage plans.
Speaking about the relationship rumours, he said, "You want to give the relationship respect so that people don’t malign it in a gossipy way. It is something beautiful, sacred and really important to you, so you want to deal with it in a nice manner."
Talking of his equation with Highway actress he said, "I have said this before, it’s very new right now, so it would be really presumptuous to say anything about it or judge it."
A question on marriage was inevitable. The 35 year old actor believes that marriage is something that will happen naturally. When quizzed about the same he said that he hasn’t decided on marriage yet.
Both Ranbir and Alia have neither denied nor accepted the rumours. In what looks like a confirmation, in an interview with GQ magazine on dating Raazi actress, Ranbir had said it is too new to talk about it.
Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra is a fantasy adventure trilogy and is expected to hit the screens on August 15, next year. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, megastar Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in a pivotal role.
