Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up About Being ‘Poster Boy of Casanova, Cheater’, Says He Takes It with ‘A Pinch of Salt’

Ranbir Kapoor has often been called a ‘casanova’. Thanks to how he has been painted by other sin the industry, many felt that he was also a ‘cheat’. However, he had always told the media that we wanted to settle down and had said that he wants to get married by a certain age and become a dad. Now, that dream is coming true for the actor, as he will soon be a dad. He married Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt on 14th April this year. In a recent interview, he opened up about being the poster boy of ‘casanova’ and how no one cared to hear his side of the story.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Ranbir said, “Well take me for granted, take me for a ride. I don’t mind it. I love my life, I love my work, I love my family. I am very grateful for everything I have in my life. I am an actor; people can say anything about me. They can say something good, they can say something bad. But eventually what matters to me is that they must like my movies so my focus, my hard work, my energies are only towards making a good film and it really doesn’t bother me if somebody bi**es about me, if anyone says anything bad about me. It doesn’t boil my blood.”

He also said that the negativity does reach him and added, “It reaches me, and I think it’s a pinch of salt. It’s fine. There’s so much spoken to me. I became the poster boy of a casanova, of a cheater. People have heard somebody’s perspective, somebody’s point of view, and they haven’t heard mine. And I don’t think they’ll ever hear it also. It’s fine. I am here to be an actor and that’s all I want to do.”

Ranbir Kapoor had dated Deepika Padukone at the start of both of their Bollywood journeys. The two split and Deepika and Sonam had made some explosive statements in an episode with Koffee With Karan. He also dated Katrina Kaif, and the two had not reportedly split on very good terms. Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Shamshera, which is releasing on the 22nd July.

