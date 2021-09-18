Ranbir Kapoor or Parambrata Chatterjee? Who will Essay Titular Role in Saurav Ganguly's Biopic

Former Indian cricket team captain and the current Board of Control for Cricket president, Saurav Ganguly’s biopic has been in the news for quite some time now. Owing to the cricketer’s contribution to the world cricket, he till date rules the hearts of Indian cricket fans. As soon as the news of his biopic surfaced, fans couldn’t keep calm. Fondly known as Dada, Ganguly has been one of the shy cricketers who has not revealed much about his personal life. Therefore, fans are eager to watch his biopic. When it comes to the actor who will essay Dada’s role, Ganguly and his fans are not on the same page. While Ganguly thinks Ranbir Kapoor will be able to do justice to the character, his fans believe that Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee is the right choice.

On July 13, filmmaker Luv Ranjan announced the biopic of the cricket legend. The casting for the lead character has not yet begun. There have been reports suggesting that either Ranbir or Hrithik Roshan will step into the shoes of the former Indian captain for the biopic. In an interview, when Dada was questioned about who would fit in his character, he said that it was a creative call.

However, Ganguly’s fans have another name in mind and that is, Parambrata. In a conversation with India Today, one of Ganguly’s fans said that it would be best if Dada acted in his own biopic. Ratan Halder, who is the founder of the oldest Saurav Ganguly Fan Club in Kolkata suggested that Dhiraj Singh and Bengali actor Parambrata would look good if they essay Dada’s role.

Halder said that even though Ranbir is Dada’s choice, he believes that the actor looks like a prince and would not suit the role. Being one of biggest fans of Ganguly, the fan page owner revealed that he plans to book a full theatre to watch the first day first show of the film.

