Ranbir Kapoor Plays Cricket With Sourav Ganguly in Eden Gardens Amid Rumours of Actor Doing 'Dada's' Biopic

Amid rumours of Ranbir Kapoor doing Sourav Ganguly’s biopic, the former was recently seen playing cricket with the latter at Eden Gardens. Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was recently seen in Kolkata for promotional events of the same. There, he met the former Indian cricketer also lovingly known as ‘Dada’ (elder brother) in Bengal. Photos and videos of the duo talking to each other and playing cricket started doing the rounds on social media, further fuelling the rumours that Ranbir will be doing Ganguly’s biopic.

Take a look:

Last week, reports surfaced that Ranbir will be flying to Kolkata where he will be visiting Eden Gardens, the CAB office and even Sourav Ganguly’s house before he commences the shoot.

Sourav Ganguly’s biopic was announced in 2019. Last month, former BCCI president’s wife, Dona Ganguly talked about the much-awaited biopic and told E-Times, “I think the producers and the director will be the best person to answer the question, because they are the one making the film. They will be the best judge to say who will be the ideal man according to the script.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of Tu Joothi Main Makkar which also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film is presented by T-Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is for the first that Ranbir and Shraddha will be sharing the screen. TJMM is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

After TJMM, Ranbir will be seen in Animal with Rashmika Mandanna.

Read all the Latest Movies News here