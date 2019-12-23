Jharkhand result tally
Ranbir Kapoor Plays Football with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Gets Bruised
Ranbir Kapoor was wearing his favourite Barcelona colours and was seen exiting Mumbai's football grounds with his lips bruised. Ranbir's relative Ibrahim Ali Khan was also spotted stretching out before the match.
Ranbir Kapoor (R) , Ibrahim Ali Khan click selfies with fans
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has been an ardent football fan and player, which we know through his involvement in the sports with the All Stars Football Club in Mumbai. The group also includes Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Vivian Dsena, Kartik Aaryan and many other celebrities. Recently, Ibrahim Ali Khan also joined in for a game and seemed to have a lot of fun together playing with Ranbir. Both clicked selfies with their fans after the game.
Ranbir, unfortunately got hurt in the lip. He was seen leaving the venue pressing his lips. He was wearing Barcelona theme colour jersey. Ibrahim too stayed back for selfies with fans. He was wearing a white and red striped jersey and was glowing amid love from the locals. Earlier, Ibrahim was snapped playing cricket in Mumbai grounds too. The pics had fans comparing him to his late cricketer grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.
Read: Ibrahim Ali Khan Plays Cricket in the Nets, Fans See Glimpse of Mansoor Pataudi in Him
Ranbir has recently announced his association with Luv Ranjan, opposite actress Shraddha Kapoor. Luv has previously directed hit films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Slated to release on March 26, 2021, the new film will be produced by Luv and Ankur Garg. The project was confirmed after much speculation over its casting. Ranbir's other projects-- Shamshera and Brahmastra-- are to be released in 2020.
Read: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor to Feature in Luv Ranjan’s Next, Release Date Announced
Check out Ranbir and Ibrahim's football videos and pics from the evening below:
