Ranbir Kapoor Praises Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt, Reveals Her Sweetest Gesture During Shamshera Trailer Release

This year has undoubtedly been a big year for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Not only did the couple tie the knot five years after they began dating in April this year but the couple is also expecting their first baby now. While fans are keeping an eye on every detail regarding Ranbir and Alia’s baby, the Shamshera actor recently revealed that Alia is his biggest cheerleader.

Ranbir has been busy with his comeback movies — Shamshera and Brahmastra. While he stars in Brahmastra with Alia, he will be seen in Shamshera before the Ayan Mukerji directorial hits the cinemas. Since the release of the poster and trailer, Alia has been going all out to show her support for Ranbir and the film. The actor has now revealed that Alia has been in touch with the film’s director, Karan Malhotra and has been secretly sharing reactions to the movie’s trailer with him.

“Alia has always been my biggest cheerleader. She is always so supportive. I had no idea since the last two weeks that she has been in touch with my director Karan Malhotra. She doesn’t tell me much, but she is sending Karan reviews of people. She is also going online and checking the audience’s reaction to the teaser and poster,” Ranbir told IndiaToday.in.

The actor added that he feels he also supports her as much as she supports him but it is not as evident because he is not on social media. “We are constantly cheering each other in our professional life and our personal life and I think that’s what really makes a partnership,” he added.

On Monday, Alia surprised fans by announcing that she is pregnant. The actress took to Instagram and shared a picture in which she and Ranbir were at a clinic. “Our baby ….. coming soon,” she captioned the post.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.