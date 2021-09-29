Ranbir Kapoor Protects Alia Bhatt from Crowd As They Get Mobbed at Jodhpur Airport; See Photos

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who flew to Jodhpur over the weekend to celebrate the latter’s 39th birthday, were spotted at the city’s airport on Wednesday morning as they headed back to Mumbai. The couple was mobbed by a crowd outside the airport. A video of them arriving at the Jodhpur airport has emerged on social media. In the video, Ranbir can be seen protecting Alia by holding her from behind as they make their way inside the airport.

Alia looked stunning in a white shirt which she teamed with a nude bust top and blue denim. The actress completed her look with a round sunglasses. While Ranbir looked dapper in a black hoodie and olive green cargos. He was also wearing a beanie cap.

Ranbir Kapoor turned 39 on Tuesday, September 28. The actor received love and birthday wishes from his fans, friends and industry colleagues. However, the most special one was penned by his girlfriend, actress Alia Bhatt. Alia and Ranbir are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood right now and their pictures and videos often go viral in no time. On Tuesday, Alia took to Instagram to share a lakeside picture with Ranbir, along with a heartwarming message on his birthday.

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for more than four years now. It has been heavily reported that the couple are planning to get married soon. In an interview from last year, Ranbir had said, “It would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn’t hit our lives. But I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal soon in my life.”

