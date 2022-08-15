Ranbir Kapoor Protects Pregnant Alia Bhatt at Airport As They Return from Babymoon; Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are back in Mumbai after enjoying their babymoon. The couple is expecting their first child together. Alia announced her pregnancy on social media in June, three months after their wedding.

The couple was spotted exiting Mumbai airport on Sunday as they returned from their babymoon. A video of the same was shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account. In the video, Ranbir is seen protecting Alia from behind as they head towards their car.

Ranbir and Alia are set to share the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial ‘Brahmastra’. A couple of days ago, the second track from the film titled Deva Deva was released.

On Saturday, Alia took to her official Instagram handle to share a video of Ranbir vibing to ‘Deva Deva’. In the video, the actor can be seen wearing a blue shirt paired with denim. They are in an outdoor location amid the greenery. Sharing the video from the picturesque location, Alia wrote, “the light of my life.”

Meanwhile, the song Deva Deva features Ranbir Kapoor learning the secrets behind his Astra — fire. The actor, who plays the role of Shiva, is being guided by Amitabh Bachchan in the song. The song has been sung by Arijit Singh.

The video begins with Shiva trying to comprehend the reason behind his connection with the ‘Astra’ world only to learn that he too is an Astra (weapon). Set in the jungle, Shiva first learns how to control the fire and then moves on to learning how to channel it into a shield and use it for attacking. The song also features a glimpse of Alia Bhatt’s Isha. By the end of the song, Ranbir has conquered his knowledge of his powers and even manages to ignite a massive Eagle using his powers.

Brahmastra will release on September 9.

