Ranbir Kapoor Proudly Introduces Alia Bhatt As His Wife In Unseen Video From Their Wedding; Watch Video

A new unseen video from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding has surfaced online, showing a sweet moment between the bride and groom. Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14. Shortly after the wedding, a video of the couple exchanging the garlands had leaked online. Now, an extended video of the ceremony has hit online showing Alia ad Ranbir sharing a kiss and the Animal star proudly introducing Alia as his wife.

In the video, shared by a fan club on Twitter, Alia and Ranbir are surrounded by their family members and friends. Ranbir went down on his knee to help Alia place the garland (varmala). He then gave Alia a kiss. After taking a moment to themselves, Ranbir holds Alia’s hand and introduces everyone to his wife.

“Say hi to my wife,” Ranbir says, leaving Alia blushing while the wedding guests cheered for them.

Ranbir and Alia married in a small ceremony that took place at Ranbir’s home in Vastu. Besides the Kapoors and Bhatts, the wedding was attended by Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Rajesh Sharma, who officiated the wedding, shared a few details of the ceremony in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Rajesh revealed that he had met Ranbir during the mahurat puja of his upcoming film, Shamshera and that is where the actor finalized him for the wedding. He also revealed that the wedding ceremony began after remembering Rishi Kapoor. He said, “Rishi (Kapoor) ji ka aashirwad lete huye, saare functions kiya hai unhone. It was a traditional Punjabi wedding, with all the rituals that the Kapoor family has been following. They made sure everything happens just like it has always happened.”

He revealed that during the Sehra Bandi, Natasha Nanda, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor applied tika to Ranbir while Shweta Bachchan Nanda fulfilled the duties of a Bhabhi and applied the kaala teeka.

Soon after the wedding, Alia shared pictures from the wedding. She said, “Surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married.

With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.