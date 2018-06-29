Ranbir Kapoor Reacts To His and Alia Bhatt's Relationship Acronym 'Ralia'

After ‘Saifeena’ for Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan and ‘Virushka’ for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, The newest lovebirds in Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been given the acronym ‘Ralia’. It was just earlier this month that the actor confirmed his relationship with the Alia in an interview. Ranbir and Alia’s bond strengthened during the prep of Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra, which will be their first film together. In the interview, Ranbir also mentioned that their relationship is at a very initial stage and it needs breathing space.And it was recently that Ranbir was asked about his awareness of the acronym Ralia (Ranbir-Alia) given by fans to which he simply said a 'No' and said he was clueless. However, he added that they can hopefully use it during ‘Brahmastra’ release because that’s the film in which they are acting together.It was 2017’s New Year’s Eve that RK had asked out Alia and since then the two have been spotted together at various occasions. Currently, the actor is occupied in the promotional spree of Rajkumar Hirani‘s ‘Sanju’, which was released today, Friday, 29th June. During promotions, he was seen giving innumerable quotes on his ladylove until he felt it was turning into a mockery. Now, Ranbir has vowed to not comment anything about his relationship or Alia because he has realized that his relation deserves some dignity.On the other hand, Alia has not mentioned their relationship anywhere until recently where she said that the truth actually does not bother her in any way. Ranbir and Alia will start shooting for the next schedule of the film in July this year in Bulgaria. However, as long as the couple continues to make joint appearances, we will not worry about them staying close-mouthed.