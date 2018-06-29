English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ranbir Kapoor Reacts To His and Alia Bhatt's Relationship Acronym 'Ralia'
He added that fans and media can hopefully use it during ‘Brahmastra’ release because that’s the film in which they are acting together.
(Image courtesy: Yogen Shah)
After ‘Saifeena’ for Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan and ‘Virushka’ for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, The newest lovebirds in Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been given the acronym ‘Ralia’. It was just earlier this month that the actor confirmed his relationship with the Alia in an interview. Ranbir and Alia’s bond strengthened during the prep of Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra, which will be their first film together. In the interview, Ranbir also mentioned that their relationship is at a very initial stage and it needs breathing space.
And it was recently that Ranbir was asked about his awareness of the acronym Ralia (Ranbir-Alia) given by fans to which he simply said a 'No' and said he was clueless. However, he added that they can hopefully use it during ‘Brahmastra’ release because that’s the film in which they are acting together.
It was 2017’s New Year’s Eve that RK had asked out Alia and since then the two have been spotted together at various occasions. Currently, the actor is occupied in the promotional spree of Rajkumar Hirani‘s ‘Sanju’, which was released today, Friday, 29th June. During promotions, he was seen giving innumerable quotes on his ladylove until he felt it was turning into a mockery. Now, Ranbir has vowed to not comment anything about his relationship or Alia because he has realized that his relation deserves some dignity.
On the other hand, Alia has not mentioned their relationship anywhere until recently where she said that the truth actually does not bother her in any way. Ranbir and Alia will start shooting for the next schedule of the film in July this year in Bulgaria. However, as long as the couple continues to make joint appearances, we will not worry about them staying close-mouthed.
Also Watch
And it was recently that Ranbir was asked about his awareness of the acronym Ralia (Ranbir-Alia) given by fans to which he simply said a 'No' and said he was clueless. However, he added that they can hopefully use it during ‘Brahmastra’ release because that’s the film in which they are acting together.
It was 2017’s New Year’s Eve that RK had asked out Alia and since then the two have been spotted together at various occasions. Currently, the actor is occupied in the promotional spree of Rajkumar Hirani‘s ‘Sanju’, which was released today, Friday, 29th June. During promotions, he was seen giving innumerable quotes on his ladylove until he felt it was turning into a mockery. Now, Ranbir has vowed to not comment anything about his relationship or Alia because he has realized that his relation deserves some dignity.
On the other hand, Alia has not mentioned their relationship anywhere until recently where she said that the truth actually does not bother her in any way. Ranbir and Alia will start shooting for the next schedule of the film in July this year in Bulgaria. However, as long as the couple continues to make joint appearances, we will not worry about them staying close-mouthed.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Death By WhatsApp: One Message and 24 Murders
- Sanju: Get a Sneak Peek of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt Shaking a Leg Together
- Has Salman Khan Closed Deal With Aditya Chopra Regarding Dhoom 4?
- POLL | Should India Stick to Same Playing XI for Second Ireland T20I or Give Rested Players a Chance?
- How Bollywood Has Normalised Homophobia and Hate Against the LGBTQ Community