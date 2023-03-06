Ranbir Kapoor FINALLY Reacts to Ramayana, Dhoom 4 Casting Rumours, Says 'I'd Love to Be...' | Exclusive

After delivering a blockbuster in Brahmastra: Part I - Dev, which collected over Rs 431 crores gross worldwide, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film will mark Ranbir’s return to rom-com genre after his 2013 superhit movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and the actor is quite thrilled about it.

“Even though Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a rom com, there’s something happening in the plot of the film every five minutes which is engaging and entertaining. It’s not just one track. Rom-coms can get boring when it’s linear but this one has ups and downs. It’s got drama, romance and it’s hilarious. But it’s definitely like none of the characters that I have played. The heartbreak that I go through in this film is a new kind of heartbreak. It’s not the heartbreak that you probably have seen me go through before," Ranbir tells News18 Showsha.

Apart from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar promotions, Ranbir is juggling daddy duties and shooting for filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The actor reveals that he is planning to take a brief break after the release of Animal in August to spend some time with his newborn daughter.

“I haven’t signed anything. But hopefully, in the coming months I will hear a couple of subjects. I’m in no hurry myself. I have my daughter to attend to now, so even if I’m sitting at home for a year, I’m more than happy to. But right now I don’t have anything apart from Animal and Brahmastra 2," the actor adds.

Of late, there have been rumours doing the rounds that the makers of Ramayana approached Ranbir for the role of Lord Ram. Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is a magnum opus which has been in the pipeline for more than five years now. Reacting to the same, Ranbir said, “It’s a rumour. It’s not true."

There were also rumours of him being considered for YRF’s Dhoom 4. However, Ranbir has dismissed the speculations. “I wish I was Aditya Chopra to answer this… I’d love to be a part of those films or Dhoom 4 or any film of that nature, but as of now nothing has been offered to me."

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, also starring Shraddha Kapoor, is set to hit the theatres on March 8. The film is co-produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg’s Luv Films and Bhushan Kumar under his banner T-Series.

