Ranbir Kapoor Recovers from Covid, Performs Rishi Kapoor's 11-Month Prayer Meet Rituals

It has been 11 months since veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away after battling cancer. Wife Neetu Kapoor on Thursday took to Instagram to share a throwback video of her late husband. She shared a clip of their last trip to New York and wrote, “Since today is Rishiji’s 11-month prayer meet felt like sharing some moments from our last trip to NYC."

Riddhima Kapoor, too, shared a post on the photo-sharing app remembering her father. In the photo, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted with sister Riddhima, performing some rituals at their home.

“Always watching over us! We miss you," she wrote.

Ranbir Kapoor had tested positive for Covid-19 a few weeks back and since then he has been in home quarantine. After recovering, he took part in the 11-month prayer meet ritual of father Rishi Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor got married to Rishi in 1980, and they worked together in several films including Kabhie Kabhie, Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony, Jhoota Kahin Ka, and many more. Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020.