Ranbir Kapoor Rescues Vaani Kapoor From Getting Hurt, Holds Her Close While Tackling Mob; Watch

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor came to his Shamshera co-star Vaani Kapoor’s rescue when a mob surrounded the actors outside the sets of Dance Deewane Junior. The actors made their way to the sets of the dance reality show on Wednesday to promote their upcoming movie Shamshera. They are set to appear in the finale of the dance show.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Ranbir and Vaani were seen getting mobbed as they exited the reality show’s sets. The massive crowd not only separated Vaani and Ranbir but a fan appeared to almost hurt Vaani when she was trying to take a selfie with Ranbir. Fortunately, Ranbir noticed Vaani and managed to save her from a causality. Following this, Ranbir did not let go of Vaani, ensuring that they exited the venue safely.

Vaani and Ranbir joined Neetu Kapoor for the finale of Dance Deewane Junior. The episode is being shot in Mumbai on Wednesday with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash handling hosting duties. For the appearance, the actress was seen wearing a peach sheer corset top which she paired with a matching pair of pants. Vaani looked gorgeous as she tied her hair into a half ponytail and posed for the cameras. Meanwhile, Ranbir rocked a traditional black ensemble.

Shamshera is set to arrive in cinemas on July 22. The film stars Ranbir in a double role while Vaani plays his younger version’s love interest. The film stars Sanjay Dutt in a negative shade. Shamshera is Vaani and Ranbir’s first film together. It is also Ranbir’s first film in four years. The actor was last seen in 2018’s Sanju.

Besides Shamshera, Ranbir is also busy with Brahmastra. The film stars Ranbir with Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film also features a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. The film is slated to release in September.

