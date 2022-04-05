Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Acting Tip He Received From Dad Rishi Kapoor: ‘Learn From Your Mistakes’

Rishi Kapoor’s swansong Sharmaji Namkeen is receiving an amazing response ever since it started streaming online. The late actor’s final performance has left everyone in tears, and many have called the film a fitting farewell to the thespian. The Bobby actor’s son Ranbir Kapoor was actively involved in promoting the film. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Ranbir recently opened up about the acting tips he received from his father before his untimely death.

The Brahmastra actor revealed what his father had taught him about acting before he died, “My father rightfully believed that every actor has to find his own way. You have to learn from your mistakes, and develop your own skill set."

The legendary actor started his Bollywood journey by acting as a child artiste in Mera Naam Joker (1970) before graduating to lead roles in 1973 film Bobby (1973). His career spanned over 5 decades. He was a successful lead actor and a critically-acclaimed character actor as well. On the other hand, Ranbir made his acting debut alongside Sonam Kapoor in 2007 released Saawariya. He is widely regarded as among the most successful and accomplished actors of his generation.

Earlier, in an interview with IndiaToday.in, the Rockstar actor shared that his father was a harsh critic of his work. “Dad was a harsh critic. He never appreciated me in my face. I don’t think he understood my choices. He was always worried ki what is he doing," he had said.

During the interview, Ranbir shared that after watching his film Barfi, Rishi had some scathing feedback. “He was very harsh. I remember even when he saw Barfi for the first time he called me. I am always nervous when my father called me after a film. He told me, ‘Haan tu acting achi kar leta hai (You act well) but don’t do artsy films next time’," said Ranbir as he recalled his father’s words.

Rishi Kapoor passed away in 2020 after a long battle with cancer. At the time, his last film’s shooting was incomplete. Initially, the producers considered roping in Ranbir and using prosthetics and make-up on him to complete the film. Eventually, Paresh Rawal stepped in and finished the film.

Helmed by Hitesh Bhatia, the movie also features Juhi Chawla, Isha Talwar, and Suhail Nayyar. It began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on March 31, 2022.

