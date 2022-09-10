Ranbir Kapoor Reveals He Didn't Tell His Late Father Rishi Kapoor About Brahmastra Shooting; Know Why

One of the most anticipated films, Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in pivotal roles, has finally hit the theatres after numerous obstacles and delays. Prior to its release, Ranbir made a revelation and shared that he used to hide from his friends about shooting for the film. He even kept it a secret from his late father Rishi Kapoor. Wondering why?

In a press conference that Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor attended in Delhi for the promotion of their film, the actor disclosed that because the filming of the Brahmastra was taking very long, he used to conceal the fact that he was shooting for the film. He further explained his statement by saying, “Nobody really understood what it takes to make a film like this because nobody had really done this, especially in the people that we know.”

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/W92lJlXZwt8″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

For those unaware, the film started in the year 2017 and it took nearly five years to make the film. Ranbir further added, “Going forward, you can’t tell. We are just artists. The kind of opportunities that come to you, you have to choose from that. But having said that, I want to go back to what I said first. That it’s really been an honour and privilege to be part of this movie and more so to really interact with a filmmaker like Ayan,” adding that the filmmaker has been really “instrumental” in his growth as an actor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s fans have given positive reviews to Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva. Let’s take a look at some of the reviews here.

“What a magnificent movie. Blockbuster. Everyone should watch this movie… Once it was Bahubali and now it’s Brahmastra,” a Twitter user penned.

Another user tweeted during the interval and wrote, “Intermission done. Amazing and par excellence is the words.”

#Brahmastra intermission done 😍

Amazing and par excellence is the words…#BrahmastraReviews — Navjot Singh (@Navjot2004) September 9, 2022

While the third user penned, “While watching Brahmastra not a single person in theatre left the film in between, there were whistles, clap overall It was a Fun Ride, I am just shocked to see Taran ji Tweet, I have huge love & respect for Taran ji but here I don’t agree with his word “Disappointing”

While watching #Brahmastra not a single person in theatre left the film in between, there were whistles, clap overall It was a Fun Ride, I am just shocked to see Taran ji Tweet, I have huge love & respect for Taran ji but here I don’t agree with his word “Disappointing” — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) September 9, 2022

Brahmastra is Bollywood’s first superhero trilogy which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni among others. According to the reports, the film has already earned 12.51 crores from its advance bookings on the first day.

