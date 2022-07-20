Ranbir Kapoor Reveals He Ignored Aamir Khan's Advise Ahead of Bollywood Debut - Know What It Was

Ranbir Kapoor has come a long way in Bollywood. From his first movie Saawariya to his upcoming film Shamshera, the actor never failed to impress all with his top-notch performances. However, in a recent interview, Ranbir revealed what superstar Aamir Khan had advised him ahead of his Bollywood debut. He also shared that even though it was a ‘great lesson’, he did not pay attention to it.

Recounting that incident, Ranbir Kapoor told Prajakta Koli (popularly known as MostlySane on YouTube), “Before I became an actor, Aamir Khan told me, ‘Before you become an actor, pack your bags and travel across India. Travel by bus, train, and go to small towns’. Most of us who are grown up in luxury and are privileged, do not know our country and its diverse culture. It was a great lesson that he was trying to give me, but I didn’t take it because then I thought, ‘ye kya bol raha hai’.”

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor began his career with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2007 movie Saawariya, which was based on Fyodor Dostoevsky’s 1848 short story titled White Nights. Although, the film didn’t perform well at the Box Office, the actor’s performance was widely appreciated by all. Ranbir later starred in several blockbuster hits like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Rajneeti and Wake Up Sid among others. He was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju.

Ranbir is now gearing up for Punit Malhotra’s directorial Shamshera. The story of the film is expected to unravel in a fictitious city called Kaza. Set in the 1800s, where a warrior tribe is kept under chains by the decree of the British rule, a messiah named Shamshera would emerge as a legend to relentlessly fight for his tribe’s freedom and dignity. Sanjay Dutt will essay the role of a merciless authoritarian Shudh Singh who would collide with Shamshera head-on.

The film is slated to release on July 22 and will feature Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Saurab Shukla and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles too.

