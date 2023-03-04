Ranbir Kapoor Reveals He Was Punished By His School Principal and the Reason Will Leave You In Splits

Ranbir Kapoor has been busy with promotional commitments for his upcoming romantic comedy by Luv Ranjan Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar alongside Shraddha Kapoor. For the same, Ranbir Kapoor had graced the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and recalled the time when he got into trouble after bunking a class. The actor was punished by the principal for the same reason.

In a promo of the episode that has gone viral, Ranbir Kapoor narrated that incident that left the audience in splits. He revealed, “I remember there was a boring class going on when I tried to sneak out but I saw up and there was the principal standing right there. He held my ears and slapped me towards the corridor and then turned me back to hold my hair and slap me back to the class. Then he asked me what did I do wrong?"

Reacting to this, Kapil Sharma asked the Brahmastra actor, “Toh ye nahi bole ki thappar maarne ke pehle kyu nahi pucha (Why didn’t you ask him to ask the question before slapping)?"

Ranbir Kapoor also made his way to Indian Idol. In one of the trailers from the episode, Ranbir was asked by a contestant if his beard pokes his daughter when he cuddles her. Ranbir confessed that it doesn’t seem to be the case but he worries she might not identify him once he shaves off his beard. The actor said, “I had to grow my beard since I had to shoot for (Animal). But since Raha was born, she has only seen me in this look. I am not scared that the beard will poke her, I fear that when the beard comes off two months later, will she recognise me? Till now, she holds eye contact and smiles, she doesn’t seem to be seeing me below the eyes. But after two months, she will get used to (my look) but if she doesn’t recognise me, my heart will break."

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, Tu Jhooti Hai Makkar stars Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady opposite him. The film is all set to release in theatres on March 8. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and Anubhav Singh Bassi in pivotal roles. Apart from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir has also wrapped shooting for another highly anticipated film Animal. It stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Saurabh Shukla. The film will be released on August 11.

