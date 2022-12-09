Ranbir Kapoor Reveals His Biggest Insecurity Is He Will Be 60 When His Children Will Be 20

Ranbir Kapoor is on cloud nine after welcoming his daughter Raha with Alia Bhatt this year. The actor recently attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and spoke about his biggest insecurity related to his child. Ranbir, who is 40 now, shared that his biggest insecurity is when his child will be 20-21, he will be 60.

The actor said, “My biggest insecurity is that when my children are 20 and 21, I will be 60 years old. Will I be able to play football with them? Will I be able to run with them?"

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April this year after dating for some time. The couple welcomed their first born in November this year. Sharing the announcement on Instagram, Alia had written, “And in the best news of our lives… Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love - Alia and Ranbir"

A couple of weeks later, Alia also revealed the name of her daughter. In the blurry photo, Alia and Ranbir can be seen turning their backs to the camera and holding their newborn. There is a tiny jersey in focus, with the name Raha. Sharing the photo, Alia wrote, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! ❤️"

She concluded, “Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun. ☀️☀️☀️"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the film Animal with Rashmika Mandanna. The actor also has an untitled film in the pipeline with Shraddha Kapoor.

