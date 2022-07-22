Ranbir Kapoor Reveals His Plans to Deal with Paparazzi After Baby’s Birth: 'I'll Sit With Them...'

After a long sabbatical of almost 4 years, Ranbir Kapoor is finally making his comeback to the silver screens with Shamshera, a period action film produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. The Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor who is quite particular about his privacy and personal space has disclosed that he shares a ‘love-hate’ relationship with the media and how he is planning to deal with them post-birth of his baby.

While talking to RJ Stutee on her chat show Aur Batao for Hindustan Times, the actor confessed that he occasionally gives a hard time to the paparazzi that sometimes lurk outside his house. He explained, “I used to have them hide outside my house. There were creepers outside my bungalow and they used to be hiding there with their cameras on 24*7. They used to follow me.”

The actor further stated that his resentment towards paps stems from a place that makes him feel like they are exposing his secrets. He said, “I have a love-hate relationship with them. I feel like they are exposing my secrets, so I should also play hide and seek with them. I also try and give them a really hard time. I’ll say ‘gaadi yaha park karo, main peeche se nikal jata hu (park the car here and I will sneak out from the backdoor)’ and they have been waiting for hours. If they are screwing my tover, I can screw them over.”

When the actor was asked how he plans to deal with the pap’s attention after his baby is born, Ranbir stated, “I think I am going to have a conversation, I will sit down with them. They are lovely people, if you sit down with them and say something which means something to you, I think they will understand.” The Sanju actor acknowledged that it’s the nature of the job of paparazzi to lurk around celebs so they can’t be blamed entirely.

Meanwhile, Ranbir’s film Shamshera would feature him in a dual role with Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist alongside Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Saurab Shukla and Ashutosh Rana. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the film hits the theatres today.

