Ranbir Kapoor Reveals His Two Lucky Charms in Video Shared by Sonam Kapoor

It doesn't matter where you grew up, as a child everyone tends to have superstitious beliefs. Kids often tend to believe in lucky charms and how they affect their lives. For the promotion of her upcoming film The Zoya Factor, Sonam Kapoor encouraged her fellow Bollywood stars to talk about their lucky charms.

Ranbir Kapoor quickly joined in and talked about two of his lucky charms, one of them being from his childhood and how he grew out of that lucky charm. Sonam Kapoor thanked him for the video calling Ranbir, "Mere Sanju" as the two had previously worked together in the film Sanju. She also encouraged others to join in.

My good friend, #RanbirKapoor has just sent this sweet video of his lucky charm! Thank you so much mere Sanju! Tell me your lucky charms using the hashtags below! May the luck be with you!#WhatsYourLuckyCharm #TheZoyaFactor pic.twitter.com/Ttd5zQFQXE — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 16, 2019

The Zoya Factor is a film that revolves around the idea of a lucky charm. The story revolves around a woman named Zoya who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team ahead of the World Cup. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film stars Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan, Sanjay Kapoor, Angad Bedi, and Sikander Kher among others. It is based on the best-selling 2008 novel of the same name penned by Anuja Chauhan. The film is set to release on September 20.

Interestingly, Sonam Kapoor has been teasing the theme of the film at all of the film's promotions by only dressing in red suggesting it to be her lucky color.

