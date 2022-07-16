Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Sanjay Dutt Shouted At Him For Doing 'Bad Films', Mocked Him For Signing Barfi

Ranbir Kapoor will be next sharing the screen with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in Shamshera. While the actor has been promoting his movie these days, recently he talked about his bond with Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir also revealed that ‘Sanju sir’ told him while he was working on his 2012 movie ‘Barfi’.

During a recent event, Ranbir shared how Sanjay Dutt shouted at him for doing ‘bad films’ and joked about if his next movie after Barfi would be ‘Peda or Laddu’. “When I was working in Barfi and Rockstar, I used to work out in his (Sanjay’s) gym. He used to tell me, ‘Tu do saal se yahan gym kar raha hai. Par teri body kahan hai (You are working out for the past two years, but your body doesn’t show it)?’ He would also ask me, ‘Tu abhi Barfi kar raha hai (Right now you are doing Barfi). What is your next film then? Peda? Laddu?’” the actor said as cited by Hindustan Times.

However, Ranbir also explained how Sanjay Dutt has been a constant support and inspiration for him. He even addressed Dutt as ‘father-figure’ and added, “He’s always had my back, he’s very happy and proud with everything that I’ve done. But he has always inspired me to do films of a different nature, and also films that speak to a larger audience. I’m so glad to have a father figure like Sanju Sir, who has my back and is constantly motivating me, inspiring me.”

Released in 2012, Barfi also starred Ileana D’Cruz and Priyanka Chopra in the lead. The film was widely appreciated by both, the audience and the critics.

Shamshera is set in the 1870s when India was under British rule. While Ranbir will be playing the role of a dacoit, we will see Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist in the film. Shamshera will be released on the 22nd of this month.

Apart from Shamshera, Ranbir will also be seen in Brahmastra. In the movie, he will be sharing the screen with his wife, actress Alia Bhatt for the first time. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and south star Akkineni Nagarjuna in key roles. Ayan Mukerji’s directorial will hit theatres on September 9 this year. Besides this, Ranbir has also been shooting for Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor. He also has Animal with Rashmika Mandanna in his pipeline.

