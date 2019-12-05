Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali Wanted to Cast Him Opposite 11-year-old Alia Bhatt in Balika Vadhu

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's idea about the project was to cast an 11-year-old Alia Bhatt as a Balika Vadhu to 20-year-old Ranbir Kapoor.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 5, 2019, 7:02 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali Wanted to Cast Him Opposite 11-year-old Alia Bhatt in Balika Vadhu
(Image: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming mythological superhero film Brahmastra. However, even before the film's launch, the pair have been making headlines frequently due to their relationship.

Now, in an old interview, Ranbir can be heard making a huge revelation. While praising Alia's terrific performance in Imtiaz Ali's 2014 drama Highway, Ranbir spilled the beans about the time when filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali had almost cast Alia as Ranbir's 'Balika Vadhu'.

Bhansali's idea about the project was to cast an 11-year-old Alia as a Balika Vadhu to 20-year-old Ranbir. The two had even posed for a photoshoot together for the plot. Alia also shared that it was the first time she had met Ranbir and was shy and nervous at the same time when she had to keep her head on his shoulder for the shoot.

Bhansali eventually dropped the idea to go ahead with the film. Watch Ranbir make the big revelation here:

Now, after all these years, the couple will finally be seen together in Ayan's film and fans are very excited. Brahmastra will feature an ensemble cast, including Ranbir, Alia, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna. The story is a trilogy with its first release scheduled for summer 2020 release.



