Ranbir Kapoor Reveals The Name Of His Favourite Leading Lady, Says ‘We Have A Good Creative Energy’

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is pumped up for his upcoming films on the big screen – Shamshera and Brahmastra. Fans are all excited to watch him after a wait of four long years, as he was last seen on the silver screen in the 2018 biopic Sanju. While the actor is gearing up for his upcoming films, the Rockstar recently joined an entertainment portal for a quick question and answer session. During this, he spilled the beans on a lot of things, including his favourite co-actors, and Anushka Sharma is one of them.

In a conversation with Mashable, Ranbir was asked about his favourite co-actor. Replying to this, he named Saurabh Shukla, with whom he has shared screen space in three films namely, Barfi, Jagga Jasoos, and now in the forthcoming movie Shamshera. Ranbir added that if he were to mention his favourite leading lady, it would be Anushka Sharma. Ranbir shared, “We’re really close friends and we annoy each other a lot, we keep fighting. We have good creative energy.”

For those unaware, Ranbir and Anushka have shared screen space in films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Bombay Velvet, and Sanju.

Speaking about their upcoming films, both Anushka and Ranbir have interesting projects lined up in their pipeline. Anushka is currently shooting for Chakda ‘Xpress where she will get into the shoes of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. She will be making her comeback to acting after four years.

On the other hand, Ranbir’s upcoming film Shamshera, the Karan Malhotra period actioner will hit theatres on the 22nd of July. The movie sees Ranbir in a never-seen-before avatar, where he will be sharing screen space with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. The next project for Ranbir is Brahmastra, which release on September 9, 2022. He will be seen with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. The actor has a number of films in the pipeline. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, and Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

