Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Host Family Dinner For Mom Neetu Kapoor On Her Birthday; See Pics

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni hosted a family dinner for her mother Neetu Kapoor on the eve of her birthday. Actor Ranbir Kapoor also joined her sister and mother for the low-key celebration at their Mumbai residence.

Riddhima shared a series of photos from the private celebration, alongside a lovely caption that read, "Happiest b'day my Iron Lady. I love you so much Ma."

The trio was all smiles for the camera. Neetu looked gorgeous in an all-black ensemble while Riddhima opted for a white outfit. Ranbir, on the other hand, looked dapper in a green shirt with floral print.

Meanwhile, Riddhima has been by her mother Neetu Kapoor's side since the demise of her father Rishi Kapoor on April 30 this year.

Earlier, Riddhima shared a glimpse of the family get-together as brother Ranbir, Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt came to meet Neetu. Riddhima shared pictures on Instagram which also showed Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s son Agastya Nanda in attendance. The pictures show the three women: Riddhima, Alia and Shaheen posing for selfies. A particular picture in a collage shows Alia looking excited as she clicks a selfie with Riddhima, Shaheen and Ranbir in the frame. Riddhima captioned the collage of all their pictures, “My comfort zone #familia.”