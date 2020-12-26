Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima, Neetu Join Alia Bhatt and Her Family for Christmas Dinner

Actor Ranbir Kapoor and his mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni rang in Christmas with Alia Bhatt and her family at her residence in Mumbai. The pictures of the small get-together are all over the internet. Seen in the pictures are Alia’s family members including mom Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt and father Mahesh Bhatt, while from Ranbir’s side as well, it was a full house with Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, her husband Bharat Sahni, and daughter Samara Sahni. Ranbir-Alia’s best friend Ayan Mukerji also joined the two families for Christmas celebrations.

Earlier on Friday, Alia joined Ranbir for the Kapoors' annual Christmas lunch. The lunch was also attended by Ranbir's cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain, and Armaan Jain. Saif Ali Khan and Tara Sutaria were also present at the bash.

In an interview earlier this week, Ranbir said that marriage with Alia was very much on the cards, and had it not been for the pandemic, they might have been married already. Asked if he’s planning to get married anytime soon, Ranbir told journalist Rajeev Masand that the deal would’ve been ‘sealed’ had the ‘pandemic not hit our lives’. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he said. Ranbir also added that he'd hopefully check it off on his list next year.