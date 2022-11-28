Ranbir Kapoor Rides An E-Bike In Viral Video, Netizen Jokes 'High Petrol Price Effect'

Ranbir Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the coolest Bollywood actors. Each time he is spotted in public, he leaves everyone completely impressed. On Monday afternoon too, the actor was snapped by the paparazzi but this time he was seen riding an e-bike.

Yes, you read it right. Ranbir Kapoor visited to oversee construction at Krishna Raj on Monday afternoon. However, he was seen leaving the place, not in a car but riding an e-bike. He wore a white t-shirt and paired it with blue jeans. The actor also sported a cap and followed coronavirus safety protocols by wearing a face mask. Needless to say, Ranbir looked dapper as always.

Soon after the video was shared by a paparazzi account, fans reacted to it and flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emojis. However, one of the social media users also joked about Ranbir riding an e-bike and called it a ‘high petrol price effect’. Several other users also condemned paps for following the actor and running after him.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film also featured Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in key roles. Ranbir will be next seen in Animals with Rashmika Mandanna. He has also been shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next with Shraddha Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Ranbir Kapoor and his actress-wife Alia Bhatt recently attained parenthood. The couple welcomed their daughter at 12:05 PM on November 6 at Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital. Soon after the delivery, Alia took to her official Instagram handle and called her little princess ‘magical’. “And in the best news of our lives… Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love - Alia and Ranbir," the joint statement issued by the couple read.

