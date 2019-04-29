Take the pledge to vote

Ranbir Kapoor Rides Piggyback on Abhishek Bachchan During Football Match, Read Here

A photo of Ranbir Kapoor hanging onto Abhishek Bachchan in the midst of a football match is winning the internet.

News18.com

Updated:April 29, 2019, 12:09 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor Rides Piggyback on Abhishek Bachchan During Football Match, Read Here
Image: allstarsfc_pfh/Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan are football buddies and that is not news. Both actors are spotted practicing soccer on Mumbai's various grounds every weekend. Enjoying the game in a totally playful mood, an image of Ranbir and Abhishek's apparent bromance on field is now viral on social media. The image shows Ranbir riding piggyback on Abhishek, as both enjoy some fun moments in the midst of the game. The actors are part of the all-star team that plays for charity. See here:



For the love of football, Ranbir is among Bollywood celebs who own a football team. Ranbir has stakes in Mumbai City FC. Apart from him John Abraham owns NorthEast United FC and Abhishek Bachchan and MS Dhoni co-own Chennaiyin FC. Abhishek also co-owns Kabaddi club Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi League.

On the movies front, fans will have to wait for Ranbir's next film to hit the screens. His upcoming Brahmastra, opposite Alia Bhatt, has been delayed over technical aspects, VFX and post-production. Brahmastra will now release in Summer 2020. However, the new official date of release has not been announced yet.

For Abhishek, he will be seen in Anurag Basu's next, yet untitled, film, which is supposed to be an anthology starring the likes Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur and many more.

