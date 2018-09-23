English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Family Celebrate Last Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios; See Pics
Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, along with his father Rishi Kapoor and uncles Randhir and Rajiv, kept to tradition and celebrated Ganpati Visarjan with full enthusiasm amidst a sea of fans at the iconic RK Studios, which has been put up for sale.
Image Courtesy: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram
Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, along with his father Rishi Kapoor and uncles Randhir and Rajiv, kept to tradition and celebrated Ganpati Visarjan with full enthusiasm amidst a sea of fans at the iconic RK Studios, which has been put up for sale.
The Kapoor family always steps out and celebrates the Ganpati festival at the studio in Chembur with gusto. And this year was no different, even if it may be the last at the venue, as the sounds of the 'dhol' and 'tashe' enhanced the festive fervour.
Ranbir, who was dressed in a white shirt and blue denims, came back to Mumbai from Bulgaria where he was shooting "Brahmastra" to be a part of the festivities. He walked along with Rajiv, who was clad in a red t-shirt, as part of a procession to immerse the Ganpati idol which was brought in on Ganesh Chaturthi on September 13.
The security arrangements ensured all went smooth. They played intruments, and Randhir, Ranbir and Rajiv even broke a coconut each before the procession.
While Ranbir looked a little troubled by the heat and humidity in Mumbai, he seemed to be comfortable amid the fans surrounding him. He smiled at his fans and waved out to them, much to their delight.
Last year, there was news that Rishi and Randhir had misbehaved with media persons and pushed them away. But this year, RK Studios' Ganesh festivities went off peacefully.
In August, Rishi, on behalf of the family, announced that they have collectively decided to sell the sprawling studio, built by his late legendary father Raj Kapoor.
They took the decision as it was not economically viable to rebuild it after it was gutted in a fire last year.
R.K. Studio, the headquarters of the film production company R.K. Films, has been home to shoot of films like "Jis Desh Me Ganga Behti Hain" (1960), "Mera Naam Joker" (1970), "Bobby" (1973), the debut film for Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia, "Satyam Shivam Sundaram" (1978), "Prem Rog" (1982) and "Ram Teri Ganga Maili" (1985), which was the founder-actor's last film before his death in June 1988.
