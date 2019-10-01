Ranbir Kapoor Roams Around on Electric Scooter, Fan Reminds Him of Road Safety

Ranbir Kapoor has been shifting from sets to sets. First, he shot for epic-fantasy trilogy Brahmastra across India and several foreign locations, and now he is shooting for Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in Leh. Both films release in 2020.

However, the actor, who celebrated his 37th birthday recently, took out some time on the sets of the films he is part of and seemingly, he does like to goof around whenever he's got some 'me' time. Several pics and videos of Ranbir were shared online by Filmfare and one of them shows him riding an electric scooter. Indeed he looks like a child on a spree.

However, a fan was quick to point out Ranbir's lack of attention to safety. The scooter also drives at fast speeds and certain fans could not help but ask Ranbir to be careful from this time onwards.

One user even wrote, "Yes, but he MUST wear a helmet.... for his own safety!."

On his 37th birthday, Ranbir was surprised by girlfriend Alia Bhatt, who baked a cake for him. The video of Alia putting in so much effort and affection was all things love. The duo will be seen in Brahmastra, while there is also speculation that they may feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming feature, tentatively titled Heera Mandi.

Alia has reportedly been finalised by the filmmaker, who is now in search for a lead star and Kartik Aaryan and Ranbir's names are in the bidding.

