Ranbir Royally Roasts Himself, Asks 'Alia Did Kalank, Sadak 2, Marriage, When'll Her Bad Luck End'

YRF just released a hilarious promotional video ‘The Other Kapur Show’ starring superstar Ranbir Kapoor for his upcoming film Shamshera. The actor is seen roasting himself, his career and even his marriage ceremony with actress Alia Bhatt.

The humorous video starts with Ranbir playing the host and introducing himself as Ranbir Kapur with a ‘U’, ‘a Self Made Host’. He then introduces his guest, who is not his ‘hero’, Ranbir Kapoor with ‘2 Os’, as ‘Yet another Kapoor of the industry’.

As the host, Ranbir deliberately messes up his guest’s name and the name of the film and calls it ‘Shershah’ instead of ‘Shamshera’. On being corrected by the visibly taken aback Kapoor, Kapur the self-made host quips, “Whatever”.

‘Kapur’ goes on to poke fun at Kapoor for disappointing his great Kapoor Kahndan legacy as we get to know early on that the reason for Kapur’s grudge against Kapoor is his last name. As Kapur, Ranbir goes on to poke fun at his marriage to actress Alia Bhatt. “Alia ne pehle Kalank ki, phir Sadak 2 , phir aapse shaadi. Aapko kya lagta hai unka bad luck kab khatam hoga? (Alia did Kalank, Sadak 2 and then married you. When do you think her bad luck will end?)” he said.

Kapoor continued to roast his career and film trajectory. “Your pictures went viral when you lifted Alia. Don’t you think its time you lifted your career as well?” the ‘Kapur’ said. At one point the Kapur calls Kapoor a ‘copycat’ for copying Charlie Chaplain in Barfi, Tintin in Jagga (Jagga Jasoos) and Sanju (Actor Sanjay Dutt) in Sanju.

Towards the end of the video as Kapoor finally gets a chance to promote his film Shamshera but the lights on the sets hilariously go off.

Watch the video here:

Shamshera, a period action film, is set to release on 22 July. The film directed by Karan Malhotra also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

