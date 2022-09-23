Ranbir Kapoor Rushes To Help Fans As They Fall On Barricades While Taking Pics Of Him; Watch

Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor made his way to a multiplex in Thane with Ayan Mukerji and met fans on the occasion of National Cinema Day. While fans were evidently excited to see the actor at the mall, the crowd was getting a little out of control. So much so that a group of fans fell down on the barricades as well.

A video of the same has been shared by a paparazzo on Instagram. In the video, a group of fans was standing on the other side of the barricade and interacting with Ranbir. As he proceeded to leave, a few fans fell. Ranbir instantly rushed to help them get up.

On the occasion of National Cinema Day, tickets for all the films running in the theatre are being sold at Rs 75 only. Owing to the nominal cost, almost all shows of Brahmastra are running houseful in the city. It is to see how it impacts the box office collection of the film.

As of Monday, Brahmastra had collected Rs 360 crores internationally. Taking to his social media, Ayan Mukerji thanked the audience for all the love, while sharing the numbers for the film. He also mentioned that he has been ‘absorbing and learning deeply’ from all the criticisms- positive and negative.

He wrote, “BRAHMĀSTRA Part One is 11 days old today, and on this Monday (day of Shiv ) putting out some good pure energy for… *What the Film has achieved so far! ❤️ *The Journey it will continue over the next few weeks as the festive season comes upon us! *All the Audience Feedback we have received (good, and not so good) – all of which we are absorbing and learning deeply from!! *All the AMAZING Fan Theories out there (some of which we’re definitely going to use in our Future!).”

Speaking about Brahamstra part 2, he added, “*PART TWO: DEV & The ASTRAVERSE! I didn’t think I would be ready to get back to work as soon as this first baby was delivered, but the Energy from our Audiences has given me the Energy to jump straight back into it…! For all this… Thank you ❤️”.

