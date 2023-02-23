Ranbir Kapoor Says Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Allu Arjun in Pushpa Impressed Him

Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor. While the actor is busy promoting his upcoming film, in a recent press interaction he revealed the names of three movies that have impressed him as an audience. He said movies including RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Pushpa made an impact on him.

“Teen films jinke performances mujhe impact kiya hai (The three films whose performances had the most impact on me), Allu Arjun in ‘Pushpa’, Alia Bhatt in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and I would say ‘RRR’," he said.

He further added, “These three movies impacted me a lot as an audience. Even as an actor, it’s like wow, if I get characters like these, it would be so nice!" The video from the promotional event was shared by a fan page on Instagram. Watch here:

Composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose of RRR’s Naatu Naatu made history by receiving the prestigious Golden Globes award and an Oscar nomination for the song. Alia Bhatt was also lauded for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi and the film garnered praise from fans and critics for its storyline and acting skills.

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is helmed by Luv Ranjan and bankrolled by T-Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. The actor has collaborated with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. The movie also stars Dimple Kapadia, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Boney Kapoor and Rajesh Jais in pivotal roles. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is all set to have a festive release in cinemas on Holi, March 8, 2023.

Post Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial film Animal. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in crucial roles. The gangster drama will reportedly revolve around the turbulent relationships between all of the characters, which eventually lead to the protagonist becoming an ‘animal’ in nature. The film is expected to release on August 11, 2023.

