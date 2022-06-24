Ranbir Kapoor Says Alia Bhatt Is His Daal Chawal With Tadka For The Rest Of His Life

Ranbir Kapoor says that 2022 is a big year for him, not only work wise but on the personal front as well. The actor will be seen making his comeback to the big screen after four years with Shamshera. He also has Brahmastra lined up 45 days after the YRF film release. At the trailer launch of Shamshera, Ranbir insisted that while it’s a big year for his films, 2022 is also a milestone year for he got married to his longtime girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April this year. The couple had been dating for five years and married in an intimate wedding ceremony at their home in Mumbai. Speaking of his marriage, Ranbir said, “Besides films, this year has been big for me due to my wedding. It’s a beautiful thing in my life.”

Referring to his famous dialogue in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ranbir added, “I used to say, in my movies, that ‘Shaadi is daal chawal for 50 saal till you die. Life mein thoda bahut tangdi kabab, kheema pao, hakka noodle hona chahiye.’ But boss, zindagi ke tajurbe ke baad, daal chawal hi best hai. Mere life mein jo Alia hai, wo daal chawal with tadka hai, achaar hai, kaanda hai, sab kuch hai. So I couldn’t have asked for a better partner in my life.”

We cannot wait to see how Alia reacts to this adorable statement!

In Shamshera, Ranbir plays the double role of a father and a son. This is the actor’s first such role. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor while Sanjay Dutt is seen playing the feisty villain.

The film is set in the pre-independent India with Sanjay playing the role of a jailor siding with the Britishers while Ranbir plays the role of a dacoit who is out to take the jailor and the Britishers down. The film is directed by Karan Malhotra of Agneepath fame. Shamshera releases on July 22.

