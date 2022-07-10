Ranbir Kapoor Says He Doesn't Want Alia Bhatt to 'Sacrifice Her Dreams' After Embracing Motherhood

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are in a great place both professionally and personally. While both the actors are waiting for their films Darlings and Shamshera, they are also ready to embrace parenthood. After getting married in April, Alia announced her pregnancy with Ranbir last month. While promoting his upcoming film ‘Shamshera’, Ranbir got candid while talking to the media. He spoke in great detail about treading towards a new phase of life.

In his interaction, the actor said, “Alia is a very busy working star in this film industry and I don’t want her to sacrifice her dreams because she has a child. So we have to somewhere plan out a balanced life where we both can enjoy our personal life and our professional life, so it is one day at a time, one step at a time, but I have a lot of expectations from it.”

The power couple has been in the news for quite some time after they announced their marriage and the subsequent pregnancy last month. Alia, who was in London shooting for her international debut Heart Of Stone returned to Mumbai last night and Ranbir sent the fans into a frenzy as the actor went to pick her up from the airport.

With Alia Bhatt’s appearance in the recent episode of Koffee with Karan, the buzz around the B-town couple has only heightened. During the episode, Alia divulged details about their relationship on the OTT talk show and fans couldn’t help but gush. She revealed how a malfunctioning aeroplane seat chronicled her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor.

“It was not meant to happen. We were not supposed to be together on New Year’s. We both talked on our flight to Tel Aviv to do a workshop for Brahmastra. We both were seated together. I remember him walking in, and he was supposed to sit next to me, and I was very excited. But then he sat next to me, and something got stuck on his seat. There was some malfunction, so they were going to move him to another seat. And I was like, why is this happening, why is my dream getting shattered? But later, his seat got fixed, and he came back,” the actress said.

The two lovebirds have been gearing up for Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Bhahmastra which is slated to release on September 09. Meanwhile, both of them have their plate full of projects. Ranbir has just wrapped up the shoot of Luv Ranjan’s rom-com in Spain along with Shraddha Kapoor and is all set for Shamshera’s release where he would be seen opposite Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

