Ranbir Kapoor Says He 'Might Take a Break' While Alia Bhatt Is At Work To Balance Parenting Duties

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are enjoying a new phase in their lives after welcoming a baby girl into the family. However, do you know how the couple is trying to divide parenting duties? In a recent interview, Ranbir was asked about the same when he shared that since he does not ‘work a lot’, he might consider taking a break when Alia is away for a shoot and vice-versa.

“I don’t work a lot, about 180-200 days. She does a lot more work and is way more busier. But we will balance it out. Maybe I’ll take a break when she’s working, or she can, when I am out for work," he said as quoted by E-times.

This comes days after Alia Bhatt also explained how motherhood has changed her perspective to life and told Variety, “Motherhood has changed me so much in the span of — I mean, it’s, as I give this interview, it’s barely been a month, just over three weeks, but I don’t know about how it’s going to change the way I pick my roles yet because I haven’t gotten to thinking about that. But it’s changed the way I look at everything."

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter on November 6 this year at Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital. Back then, Alia took to her official Instagram handle, issued a statement and called her little princess ‘magical’. “And in the best news of our lives… Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love - Alia and Ranbir," the joint statement by the couple read.

Later, in another post, Alia Bhatt revealed the name of her baby daughter and explained why they chose to keep the name ‘Raha’. “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! ❤️" she wrote.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Brahmastra along with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna among others. He will be next seen in Luv Rajan’s yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor. The actor also has Animal with Rashmika Mandanna in his pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News here