Ranbir Kapoor Says He's Scared of Rejoining Animal: 'I Hope The Audience Is...'

Ranbir Kapoor has resumed the filming of his upcoming film Animal. Directed by Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal brings Ranbir and Rashmika Mandanna into the same frame for the first time. While a leaked picture from the sets at the Pataudi Palace has already gone viral, Ranbir’s latest interview about the film is also grabbing eyeballs.

The actor, speaking with a daily, teased his grey shade in the film. The actor said that it is a role he has never done before and that the role required him to beef up.

Speaking with Mid-Day, Ranbir said, “I was [stunned] to hear the script. It’s the most shocking part I have ever done. I am scared to rejoin that film. It is a great opportunity for me as an actor. No one expects me to do such a role. I hope the audience is ready for that film from me.” He added, “The movie requires me to nail the grey shades rightly, and the physicality adds to [the character’s menacing ways] in terms of visuals. I have put on a lot of muscle.”

Ranbir returns to the sets of Animal after the promotions and release of Shamshera. The film marked his first film in four years and it hasn’t performed as per expectations at the box office. As of Monday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed that the film did only Rs 31.75 cr in its opening weekend.

“#Shamshera meets with a tragic fate… Shockingly low weekend biz… Will face rough weather on weekdays… Also, arrival of new films will hit biz hard… Fri 10.25 cr, Sat 10.50 cr, Sun 11 cr. Total: ₹ 31.75 cr. #India biz,” Adarsh tweeted.

Besides Animal and Shamshera, Ranbir also has Brahmastra set to release later this year with Alia Bhatt and an untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

