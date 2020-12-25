Ranbir Kapoor Says If He was Offered Iron Man, He'd Play Robert Downey Jr's Marvel Character Differently

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is all set to play a superhero character in Ayan Mukerji's Brahamastra, says if he was to do Marvel's iconic superhero Iron Man, he'd do it differently. Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr essays the role of Tron Man in Marvel films.

Ranbir was talking to film journalists Rajeev Masand about how he likes to play underdogs in his films and is a fan of ‘unexpected triumph’.

"Even if I got offered to play Iron Man I would make him an underdog, I think,” he said, adding, “That’s just something that comes naturally to me. I am a big fan of the ‘unexpected triumph’, I like the audience to relate to my characters and not... I want my characters to have a relatable quality and not an aspirational quality.”

Ranbir has been working on big large scale productions Brahamstra and Shamshera for years now. In the same interview, he said that he's already moved on to a new project and has forgotten what he did on the films.

He also spoke about the difficult time he had while shooting these films. Given his late father Rishi Kapoor's illness Ranbir said working on these projects were ‘very rough’. “It was a hard three years, so I’m looking for only light stuff right now.”

Read: 'My Girlfriend is Overachiever': Ranbir Kapoor Confirms Marriage with Alia Bhatt

For the unversed, Shamshera, also starring Sanjay Dutt, Aahana Kumra and Vaani Kapoor is an action-adventure film set in India during the 1800s at the time of British rule. The period drama, directed by Karan Malhotra and was earlier scheduled to release on July 31.

Whereas, Brahmastra which will be released in multiple languages is a three-part film. The first part of the trilogy will feature Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in important roles. Touted to be a fantasy drama, the film also features Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.

Apart from these, Ranbir will be seen sharing screen space for the first time with Shraddha Kapoor. It is a Luv Ranjan project.